PM Imran Khan meets COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan met with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday.

According to details, the PM and COAS met today in the Prime Minister’s house in Islamabad.

According to sources, matters pertaining to national security and regional situation were discussed in the meeting.

Also Read: COAS Bajwa meets President Arif Alvi, PM Imran Khan

PM Khan, on Monday, also convened meetings of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Core Committee and National Action Plan.

According to sources, the security situation of the country was briefed in the meeting while the current situation in Afghanistan and other issues were also be considered.

Comments