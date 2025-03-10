PM Shehbaz Sharif hosts an Iftar Dinner for chairperson Bilawal Bhutto

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hosted an Iftar dinner at the PM House in honor of the PPP delegation led by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto. ARY News reported on Monday.



During the meeting after the iftar dinner, the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the PPP leadership for their active and dynamic role across all four provinces.

Shehbaz Sharif emphasised the importance of collaboration between the federal government, provinces, and all political parties to secure a better future for the country.

The PPP delegation, under Bilawal Bhutto’s leadership, raised concerns about controversial canal projects and highlighted the deteriorating law and order situation in Kurram district.

Additionally, they expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of relief efforts for flood victims in Balochistan at the PM House.

In response, the Prime Minister assured the PPP delegation of his commitment to addressing these issues, including resolving concerns related to the canals, improving security in Kurram, and ensuring adequate support for flood-affected communities in Balochistan.

The post Iftar dinner meeting between the PPP delegation and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif proved to be productive and is expected to yield positive outcomes in the future.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presided over a review meeting on ICT training programs for youth.

The meeting was attended by a delegation from Huawei Technologies, where strategies to equip young individuals with advanced digital skills were discussed.

Progress on agreements made last year in China with Huawei Technologies was also evaluated. During the session, the Prime Minister highlighted the pivotal role of youth in advancing technology and spearheading the digital revolution.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to empowering young people by offering modern ICT training programs and the necessary expertise to thrive in the digital era.

Additionally, PM Shehbaz directed rapid implementation of IT training plans and underscored the importance of expanding these initiatives nationwide to ensure inclusivity.