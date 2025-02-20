PM Shehbaz directs establishment of drug testing facility in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif directed the establishment of a high-class drug testing facility in Islamabad to guarantee that medications meet international standards for quality.

Chairing a meeting to review reforms in the health and pharmaceutical sectors, PM Shehbaz proposed the launch of mobile hospitals to provide healthcare facilities in Islamabad, Gilgit, Baltistan, Kashmir, and Balochistan. Additionally, he ordered a crackdown on fake drugs in coordination with provincial governments, stressing that those involved in this crime should not be allowed to endanger innocent lives.

PM Shehbaz also highlighted the requirements to identify and punish officers from the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) who facilitate fraud. To enhance pharmaceutical exports, he urged innovative research in medicine and accelerated reforms in the Drug Regulatory Authority.

He called for the appointment of experienced and reputable experts to DRAP’s policy board based on merit and recommended strengthening the Drug Pricing Committee. Federal ministers Nazir Tarar, Ahad Khan Cheema, Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Health Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed Bharath, and senior officials attended the meeting. The Prime Minister was briefed on the progress of health and pharmaceutical sector reforms.

PM Shehbaz was informed that the registration process for locally manufactured drugs in a digital system was nearing completion, and consultations on the National Drugs Policy were ongoing. The appointment of 94 new drug inspectors was also reviewed, with a focus on ensuring transparency.

It was reported that Pakistan’s present medicine export volume stands at $500 million, and the Health Ministry is implementing reforms to increase exports, including if research facilities.

The establishment of an Export Directorate in DRAP is in the final stages, aimed at boosting pharmaceutical exports. Measures to enhance the capacity of the surgical sector were also discussed, with the objective of bringing it to international standards.