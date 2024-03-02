Prime Minister’s swearing-in ceremony to be held on Monday

The swearing-in ceremony of prime minister, set to be elected tomorrow (Sunday) following a one-on-contest between PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif and SIC’s Omar Ayub, is likely to take place on Monday (March 4), ARY News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Sources told ARY News that the swearing-in ceremony will be held on March 4 at 3 pm in the President’s House while President Dr Arif Alvi will administer the oath to the new prime minister.

Sources further claimed that invitations in this regard have been sent to relevant personalities. Chief of Army Staff and other service chiefs, chief ministers, caretaker prime minister and governors will attend the swearing-in ceremony.

It is pertinent to mention here that the nomination papers of Shehbaz Sharif and Omar Ayub for the elections of the prime minister — slated for Sunday at 11am — have been approved.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) on Saturday submitted nomination papers for Shehbaz and Ayub, respectively.

On February 29, the National Assembly (NA) Secretariat issued the schedule of the election for prime minister’s office. The time for submission of nomination papers ended at 2pm on Saturday (today) while the time for scrutiny of the nomination papers ended at 3pm.

Pakistan People’s Party and PML-N got their speaker and deputy speaker elected with ease in Friday’s session, defeating the SIC and PTI-backed candidates.

Following the prime minister’s election, the newly-elected lawmakers will also elect a new head of the state on March 9, marking an end to the tenure of PTI-backed President Arif Alvi.