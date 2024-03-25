Prime suspect arrested in Faisalabad kite-flying incident

FAISALABAD: The police have unearthed a network of online kite sales and arrested five accused involved in a string killing incident in Faisalabad, said City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ali Zia on Monday.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, he said that Asif Shafiq of Samanabad was en route on the Novelty overhead bridge in the Factory Area police limits when the string caused a serious injury to his throat, killing him on the spot.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz expressed concern over frequent occurrence of kite flying incidents and directed the police to take strict action against those involved in selling and flying kites.

She ordered to adopt a zero-tolerance policy about chemical strings and immediate launch of action to ensure implementation of the law.

Therefore, special police teams were constituted which started investigation on scientific lines and and arrested five main suspects.

The police with the help of CCTV footages traced that an accused Muhammad Abid Gujjar resident of Sir Syed Town was flying kite on the rooftop of Punjab Bank on the same day.

Later, the police arrested the accused Abid who confessed to the offence and told that he had purchased the kites and string online – which according to the police was being run by Muhammad Bilal and Abdul Shakoor.

Accused Abid further told police that when Asif Ashfaq was killed with the string of his kite, he became frightened and he burnt all other kites and string on the rooftop of the bank.

The police recovered the burnt kite-flying material and locked all the five accused behind bars. Further investigation was under progress, CPO added. SSP Investigation and other police officers were also present in the press conference.