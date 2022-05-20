Prime suspect in journalist Aziz Memon murder case arrested

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Friday confirmed that the prime suspect in journalist Aziz Memon’s murder case has been arrested from Nawabshah, ARY News reported.

According to Memon, the prime suspect, Mushtaq Sahito, was arrested from the desert area after Nawabshah police carried out an intelligence-based operation.

Mushtaq Sahito was the mastermind of the journalist Aziz murder, according to police.

Murderer of Journalist Shaheed Aziz Memon arrested today by the police of shaheed Benazirabad district. . His name is Mushtaq Sahito he was arrested in desert area. Police used 4×4 vehicles and camels. He wa absconder since 2.5 years. Well done 👍 Sindh Police. pic.twitter.com/k22yLLJpMV — Sharjeel Inam Memon (@sharjeelinam) May 20, 2022

Mushtaq smothered the journalist by covering his face with a piece of cloth resulting in his death, the SSP disclosed.

President Mehrabpur Press Club Aziz Memon was strangulated to death on Sunday in Sindh’s district of Naushero Feroze .

According to police, the journalist was found dead and initially, the probe found that he was strangulated using a wire.

