Kingdom Holding Company, owned by billionaire businessman Prince Al Waleed bin Talal, has signed ​a binding agreement to acquire a 70% ‌stake in Saudi Pro League soccer club Al Hilal, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) said on Thursday.

The deal values ​the share capital of Al Hilal at 1.4 ​billion Saudi riyals ($373.20 million). The agreement supports the ⁠PIF’s strategy of maximising returns while recycling capital ​back into the local economy.

Since July 2023, the ​PIF has been the principal shareholder in Al Hilal as part of a wider initiative aimed at accelerating the development of ​sports clubs and boosting the sports sector’s contribution ​to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product.

Prince Al Waleed bin Talal ‌said: “Al ⁠Hilal Club represents a national symbol and a source of pride. Our acquisition reflects our deep belief in the role of sport as a developmental force ​for both the ​economy and ⁠society.”

Al Hilal, who have been top-flight champions 19 times, are second in the ​Saudi Pro League on 68 points ​from 28 ⁠games, eight points off Al Nassr with a match in hand.

Completion of the transaction is subject to ⁠meeting ​certain conditions and receiving the necessary ​regulatory approvals as outlined in the agreement.

($1 = 3.75 Saudi riyals)