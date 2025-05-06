Meghan Markle marks Prince Archie’s sixth birthday with rare photo

Prince Archie turned six today, and his mother Meghan Markle marked the special occasion by sharing a new photograph of her son.

In the touching image, Prince Archie is seen with his back to the camera, gazing out at the ocean as the sun sets behind him in a warm orange glow. His face is gently outlined by the setting sun, creating a serene and heartfelt snapshot.

Meghan Markle shared the image on Instagram, writing: “Our son. Our sun. Happy 6th birthday to Archie! Thank you for all of the love, prayers, and warm wishes for our sweet boy. He’s six! Where did the time go?”

Prince Archie was born on 6 May 2019 while the royal couple were still residing in the UK. Just two days after his birth, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry introduced their newborn son to the world during a photocall at Windsor Castle.

Now celebrating his birthday in California, Prince Archie is thought to be spending the day with Meghan Markle and his younger sister, Princess Lilibet, who is three.

Prince Harry, however, will not be present for Prince Archie’s celebration. The Duke of Sussex is currently in Las Vegas, where he is expected to participate in a public conversation hosted by Dr Tessy Ojo, CEO of the Diana Award.

Despite the distance, Prince Archie remains at the heart of his parents’ world, with the royal family tradition continuing in new ways abroad.

Prince Archie’s image and message from Meghan Markle gave fans a rare glimpse into their personal lives and highlighted the continued public interest in the young royal family member.

Earlier, Prince Harry revealed that Meghan Markle once made an unusual Christmas gift request to the late Queen Elizabeth II for their son, Prince Archie.

According to Prince Harry, Markle asked the late monarch to send a waffle maker — a present that surprised many but ended up becoming a cherished part of their morning routine.

Speaking to James Corden on The Late Late Show, Prince Harry revealed the story behind the odd but thoughtful gift.

“My grandmother asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas,” Prince Harry said. “And Meg said a waffle maker. So she sent us a waffle maker for Archie.” The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, now makes a special organic mix every morning for waffles, which Archie loves.