Prince Harry drops new statement days after ‘explosive’ interview

Prince Harry has made a passionate appeal during his first public appearance since his explosive BBC interview last week.

The Duke of Sussex attended The Knowledge event in Las Vegas, which coincided with his son Prince Archie’s sixth birthday.

Organised by The Diana Award, the event aimed to promote the importance of business working alongside youth development to build a stronger future.

Prince Harry took part in a panel discussion with Tessy Ojo, CEO of The Diana Award, ServiceNow’s Paul Fipps, and two youth recipients of the award – Christina Williams and Sonny Khan.

In a statement, Prince Harry said, “Supporting underserved young people isn’t just an act of goodwill – it’s a smart, strategic investment in the talent of tomorrow.”

He added that through The Diana Award, he had met many young people who turned challenges into action. “That’s not just inspiring – it’s the kind of untapped potential we can’t afford to ignore,” Prince Harry said.

Prince Harry stressed that many young people are excluded from leadership because of the lack of inclusive opportunities. “They’re not waiting for permission to lead – they’re already doing it,” he said.

He praised their emotional intelligence, awareness of mental health, and refusal to accept outdated norms.

“We need fearless leadership,” Prince Harry said, adding that he spends as much time as possible with today’s youth. He said the younger generation shows more empathy and strength than ever before.

This powerful message from Prince Harry came just days after his emotional BBC interview, where he revealed that King Charles is not speaking to him and said he does not know how long his father has left to live.

Prince Harry’s interview followed his legal loss in a Court of Appeal case regarding his security arrangements in the UK. He called the result “a good old-fashioned establishment stitch-up” and expressed hope for a future reconciliation with his family.