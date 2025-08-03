Prince Harry breaks silence on alleged pshycail clash with Prince Andrew

Prince Harry has officially responded to dramatic claims from a new book that suggested he was involved in a physical altercation with Prince Andrew.

The allegations, which have drawn widespread attention, appear in a recently released biography titled Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York by royal author Andrew Lownie.

The book claims that tensions between Harry and Prince Andrew escalated more than a decade ago after Harry allegedly learned that his uncle had made negative remarks behind his back.

It was suggested that a physical exchange followed, with Prince Andrew said to have suffered a bloody nose as a result.

However, Prince Harry’s team has firmly denied the claims. A spokesperson has stated that the incident never happened, and that neither a physical fight nor any such remarks about Meghan Markle took place.

Also Read: Harry’s true feelings for Meghan revealed after seven years of marriage

According to the book, Harry and Prince Andrew have had a difficult relationship for years, which reportedly worsened following Harry’s marriage to Meghan.

The author claims that Prince Andrew questioned the strength of their relationship and criticised Harry’s decisions at the time.

The new claims have surfaced just as Prince Harry is said to be working towards reconciling with the Royal Family.

The Duke of Sussex has publicly expressed a desire for peace and has made visits to the UK, sparking speculation about improving ties with senior royals.

Recently, members of Prince Harry’s communications team were spotted having a conversation with the King’s press secretary at Clarence House.

Observers believe this meeting could be the beginning of a new effort to bridge the divide within the royal household.

Despite past tensions and high-profile differences, Harry has shown a clear interest in rebuilding family ties.

While the relationship with Prince Andrew remains under scrutiny, Prince Harry continues to take steps toward mending his royal connections.