Harry’s true feelings for Meghan revealed after seven years of marriage

Prince Harry’s deep affection for his wife, Meghan Markle, has once again come to light, as a body language expert shared insights into the royal couple’s strong bond.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who married in 2018, recently marked their seventh wedding anniversary and continue to show signs of a loving and united relationship.

According to the expert, Prince Harry is still “absolutely besotted” with Meghan Markle, highlighting the way he looks at her as clear evidence of his admiration and love.

These non-verbal cues are seen as a sign that Harry has found someone he truly cherishes.

Meghan Markle, in return, is said to express equal love through affectionate gestures such as gently touching Prince Harry’s arm or back in public.

The couple, now based in Montecito, California, live with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Also Read: Meghan Markle sees echoes of Diana as Prince Harry rebuilds royal bonds

Meghan Markle is preparing to celebrate her 44th birthday, which she is expected to enjoy privately with her family. However, she may share a glimpse of the day with her followers on social media.

As Markle’s birthday approaches, Prince Harry is believed to be planning something special.

A former royal butler suggested that Harry, known for his generous nature, might surprise Meghan with a thoughtful gift, such as jewellery or a private holiday.

The Duke of Sussexx and Meghan Markle stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and began a new chapter in the United States.

Despite the distance from royal life, their bond appears to have remained strong, with Prince Harry continuing to show his deep appreciation and love for Meghan Markle.

This fresh insight into Prince Harry’s emotions adds to the public’s understanding of their close partnership, which remains a central part of their life in California.