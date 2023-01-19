Prince Harry calls himself ‘The Plan B’ to William

Prince Harry explained the concept of ‘heir’ and ‘spare’ and the reason behind the specific name of his memoir.

In his highly-anticipated bombshell momoir, the Duke of Sussex has explained the reason behind naming his book ‘Spare’, as he claimed to have always been treated like one to his elder brother, and current heir to the throne, Prince William.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

“Two years older than me, Willy was the Heir, whereas I was the Spare,” Harry wrote in his book which came out last week.

He penned that this was the shorthand used by British royals including his parents, Prince Charles and Princess Diana, as well as the late monarch, Queen Elizabeth. “The Heir and the Spare—there was no judgment about it, but also no ambiguity. I was the shadow, the support, the Plan B,” claimed Harry.

Prince Harry demands apology for Meghan from royal family

“I was brought into the world in case something happened to Willy,” he added and noted that his sole mission of birth was ‘to offer a source of distraction, entertainment and, in case of need, a spare part’, like a kidney, blood transfusion, or bone marrow to the Prince of Wales.

In addition to sharing minor injustices regarding ‘non-luxurious bedrooms, small-sized bed and basin, non-mirrored cupboards etc’, Harry also shared an anecdote regarding a conversation between his parents.

He alleged that the supposed words of Prince Charles to his wife Diana on the day of Harry’s birth were, “Wonderful! You have already given me an heir and a spare; I have done my job.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Penguin Random House (@penguinrandomhouse)

It is pertinent to mention that his book ‘Spare’ became the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever in the UK, and sold 400,000 copies across hardback, ebook and audio formats, within the hours of release last week.

The book garnered attention around the world due to its disclosures by Harry about his father King Charles, stepmother Camilla and elder brother Prince William.

Comments