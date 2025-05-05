Are Cressida Bonas’ royal links a hidden threat to Harry, Meghan’s marriage?

Prince Harry and Cressida Bonas’s two-year romance may have ended in 2014, but the aftermath is only now coming to light. While the Duke of Sussex’s relationship with Meghan Markle often takes centre stage, could his past with Cressida and her continued ties to the royal family be quietly stirring tension within his marriage?

According to in touch weekly, the sources close to the royal family states that Cressida Bonas remains a close friend of Prince Harry’s and not just because of their brief romance.

Prince Harry admitted that his emotional breakthrough, crying for the first time since the tragic death of his mother, Princess Diana, came under Cressida’s comforting presence.

“She was the first person to help me across that barrier,” he wrote in his memoir Spare.

Despite their amicable breakup, Cressida’s deep connection with Prince Harry has never truly faded. She was even invited to Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding, which raised eyebrows among some of their inner circle.

The ex-flame’s presence sparked an undercurrent of curiosity about Harry’s relationship with Cressida, especially as she continues to remain close to the royal family. But what does this mean for Meghan Markle?

Some insiders speculate that Meghan Markle might feel uncomfortable with Cressida’s close ties to Harry, even though the pair seem to get along publicly.

After all, Cressida and Meghan are both embarking on podcast careers at the same time so could this be the beginning of a rivalry between the two women? Some royal watchers believe it could stir tensions behind closed doors, even if they both keep it civil.

Meghan, who has always been vocal about her independence and passion for charitable work, now faces the subtle, unspoken competition from Harry’s ex-girlfriend, who has entered the podcast world with impressive speed.