The Royal Family has shown a united front following Prince Harry’s latest explosive interview and court defeat.

According to Fox News, King Charles and Queen Camilla led the way as they attended the Queen Victoria Memorial in London, marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day. This appearance was the Royal Family’s first official outing for the commemorations.

A palace aide stressed that the Royal Family remains “fully focused” on the VE Day events, insisting that Prince Harry’s statements would not “detract or distract” from honouring the wartime generation.

“The King, Queen and other members of the Royal Family are much looking forward to this week’s events,” the aide told Sky News, underlining their dedication to national unity and remembrance.

Prince Harry, meanwhile, reignited tensions in a BBC interview, expressing a desire for reconciliation while lamenting his court loss over publicly funded security in the UK.

“I would love reconciliation with my family… I don’t know how much longer my father has,” he said, referring to King Charles, who is undergoing treatment for an undisclosed cancer.

Harry, who served in the British Army for ten years, said the court ruling made it impossible to safely bring his family to the UK.

He blamed palace representatives within the decision-making committee for blocking his security, urging government officials to review the process.

Despite his remarks, the Royal Family maintained their public composure. King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children all participated in the VE Day event, joined by other senior royals and Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The Royal Family’s visible unity echoes Queen Elizabeth II’s legacy: keep calm and carry on.

Buckingham Palace responded to Harry’s criticisms, stating the matter had been “repeatedly and meticulously” examined, with the same legal conclusion reached each time.

Prince Harry’s comments may have stirred public debate, but the Royal Family’s steadfast commitment to duty and tradition appears undeterred.