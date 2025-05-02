Prince Harry ‘hopes’ to mend ties with King Charles

Prince Harry has expressed a strong desire to reconcile with his family, stating he is uncertain how much time King Charles III has left amid the monarch’s ongoing battle with cancer.

Speaking to BBC News following the loss of his legal appeal to reinstate royal security in the UK, Prince Harry admitted the rift with his family has gone on for too long.

“I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore — life is precious,” Harry said.

“I don’t know how much longer my father has. He won’t speak to me because of this security stuff, but it would be nice to reconcile.”

King Charles III was diagnosed with a form of cancer in February 2024, though Buckingham Palace has not disclosed the specific type or his current prognosis.

He has been undergoing treatment, but the royal family has remained largely silent on his condition.

Despite his desire for peace, Prince Harry remained critical of King Charles III, accusing the Palace of failing to resolve the security matter fairly.

Referring to his court loss, Prince Harry described the outcome as a “good old-fashioned establishment stitch-up” and added, “I never asked him to intervene — I asked him to step out of the way and let the experts do their jobs.”

The Duke of Sussex also voiced concern over the impact on his family, stating that the removal of his automatic royal protection meant he could not bring his children to the UK.

“I love my country, I always have, despite what some people there have done… and I think it’s really quite sad that I won’t be able to show my children my homeland,” Prince Harry said.

Acknowledging lingering family tensions, Prince Harry said he understands that “some members of my family” may never forgive him for publishing his memoir and other actions since 2020.

Still, with King Charles III facing a serious illness, Prince Harry believes reconciliation is more important than ever.