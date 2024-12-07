Prince Harry, Meghan ‘deeply hurt’ by new documentary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are once again embroiled in controversy following the airing of a German documentary titled “Harry – The Lost Prince.”

This program, which was broadcast last week, offers a critical perspective on their roles as global charity ambassadors.

According to reports, the couple reportedly feels “hurt” and “betrayed” by the documentary’s portrayal of their lives.

The film includes candid commentary from a range of individuals, such as former Metropolitan Police security personnel, Montecito Neighbours who have expressed concerns about Meghan’s engagement with the local community, and a former army colleague from Harry’s service in Afghanistan.

A source said “Both Meghan and Harry perceive the documentary as yet another one-sided attack against them and wish for it to cease. It feels as though they are unable to escape their past and continue to be judged for events that transpired over five years ago.”

Also read: Prince Harry, Meghan talk mental health in first Nigeria tour

The documentary explored the couple’s lifestyle in Montecito, featuring Neighbour Richard, who criticized Meghan’s lack of community involvement, stating, “I don’t think that Meghan is an asset to our community… She doesn’t really go out or get involved with the community.” While Harry was described as more sociable, his public appearances were noted to be infrequent.

Meghan’s cautious demeanor is a result of previous betrayals by close friends and family. The source elaborated, “Meghan feels secure with Harry, her mother Doria, and their children. Although she would like a broader social network, she understands that trust is hard to come by. It can be isolating, but she believes it is preferable to her experiences in the UK.”

The documentary also examined the Sussexes’ Archewell Foundation, revealing a dramatic decline in donations from $13 million in 2021 to $2 million in 2022. It further alleged that the couple dedicates only one hour per week to charitable endeavors.

Former Royal Protection Head Dai Davies criticized Harry for disclosing details of his military service in his memoir “Spare,” asserting that such revelations were inappropriate.