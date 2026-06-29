Prince Harry hit with new setback?

Prince William apparently has no plans for a private meeting with his brother, Prince Harry, before the Duke of Sussex is said to return to the U.K. In the next month. With a chance for Prince Harry and King Charles to meet during the upcoming visit, insiders claim William is unwilling to welcome him with a private reunion at his home in the next month.

No Hope for Royal Reconciliation

“Given the circumstances, there will be absolutely no reunion between the brothers if Harry is visiting on his own,” royal correspondent Dan Wakeford, told to media. “This is not something William is doing. Charles might be willing, but he’s just not.

William and Catherine, have no intention to spend time with Harry and Meghan outside of any royal engagements.

They aren’t invited to Anmer Hall, as much a part of royal life, nor Kensington Palace. Any conclusion as to how the two brothers bond in the near future would be completely unsubstantiated and quite frankly, almost impossible, especially given the strained nature of their current relationship.”

The Family Tie Between the Royals

When royal reporting community members speak about the relationships within the Royal Family, Prince Harry and Prince William is always referenced, and royal watchers report that Prince William feels the best way forward is for the two brothers’ relationship to have boundaries. “While I’m not the royals, everything that I do know says otherwise,”royal commentary Amanda Matta, informed Page Six.

According to royal experts, there are really very complex dynamics happening in the royal family at the moment. With the public seeing Prince William step forward as one of the United Kingdom’s’ leading royals, The “work to rule “ approach he’s currently undertaking extends to his whole family dynamic, including any plans Harry might have to rejoin the royal fold.”