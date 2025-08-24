Prince Harry’s subtle gesture could open door to ‘truce’ with King Charles

Prince Harry’s recent act during VJ Day commemorations is being seen as a latest sign that he wants to mend ties with King Charles.

The Duke of Sussex arranged a special tribute to his late grandfather, Prince Philip, at the National Memorial Arboretum, but timed it to avoid overshadowing the official VJ Day ceremony attended by the King and Queen.

Harry ensured the wreath and letter honouring Prince Philip were placed several hours after King Charles and Queen Camilla had left the event.

The tribute included his royal insignia and paid respect to those who served in the Far East, highlighting Prince Philip’s role during the Pacific campaign.

Royal experts believe this move showed diplomacy and awareness, suggesting Harry wanted to show respect without taking attention from the King.

Observers have described it as a clever approach that could help ease tensions and possibly pave the way for reconciliation.

Prince Harry has made several attempts in recent months to improve relations with the Royal Family.

Reports earlier this year indicated that Harry had offered to share his schedule with King Charles to avoid clashes with royal events.

Insiders believe the King may view Harry’s gesture as a positive sign at a time when family unity is increasingly important to him.

While relations with Prince William remain strained, experts suggest King Charles could be more open to moving forward for the sake of peace within the family.

The tribute to Prince Philip reinforces Harry’s long-standing admiration for his grandfather and reflects his efforts to maintain a respectful connection with the monarchy, despite previous tensions.

Earlier, Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship was reportedly at its lowest point, with royal experts describing the situation as dire and worse than ever.

According to Ok! Magazine, the rift between the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales has deepened significantly since their last public appearance together during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September 2022.

Despite recent efforts to mend ties between Prince Harry and King Charles, the gulf between Prince Harry and Prince William continues to widen.