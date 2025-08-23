Royal divide widens as Prince Harry and Prince William show no signs of reconciliation

Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship is reportedly at its lowest point, with royal experts describing the situation as dire and worse than ever.

According to Ok! Magazine, the rift between the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales has deepened significantly since their last public appearance together during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September 2022.

Despite recent efforts to mend ties between Prince Harry and King Charles, the gulf between Prince Harry and Prince William continues to widen.

Royal analysts believe the prolonged silence from Prince William has only made reconciliation harder, with no signs of communication between the brothers.

Prince William has not made any public statements about his brother since their grandmother’s death, reinforcing the view that tensions remain high.

Experts suggest that while the Duke of Sussex has hinted that the responsibility for repairing relations lies with his brother, Prince William reportedly believes apologies should come from Harry’s side.

The estrangement shows no sign of easing soon, though Harry’s expected return to the UK next month for the WellChild Awards could provide an opportunity for progress.

While Prince Harry is said to be keen on meeting King Charles during his visit, whether that meeting includes Prince William remains uncertain.

The current standoff leaves the once-close brothers facing what insiders describe as a dire and unprecedented situation, with Prince William maintaining a complete public silence and Prince Harry looking for a way to rebuild bridges.

Amid the drama between royal siblings, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, chose to stay silent after Prince Harry made a private gesture to mend ties with the royal family.

The Duke of Sussex reportedly left a personal letter and a wreath of red poppies at the Burma Star Memorial during VJ Day commemorations, seen by many as an olive branch.

The move was carried out discreetly to avoid overshadowing tributes, but Meghan Markle did not attach her name to the message, raising questions about her stance.

Royal watchers note that the duchess of Sussex has been quiet on several of Harry’s challenges, including his departure from Sentebale, the charity he co-founded in Lesotho.