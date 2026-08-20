Prince Harry appeared to be in high spirits during a public appearance in Washington, D.C., just hours after news broke that he and Meghan Markle are preparing to return to the U.K. with their children.

The Duke of Sussex was photographed smiling broadly at a roundtable event for veterans on Wednesday, where he greeted guests and spoke at a podium featuring a small Union Jack flag.

The appearance came on the same day reports emerged that Harry and Meghan plan to establish a U.K. base for an extended period, marking a major change for the family six years after they stepped back from royal duties.

Read More: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce new life in Britain with kids

Harry’s appearance at the veterans event was particularly fitting given his long-standing connection to the military community.

The 41-year-old spent 10 years in the British Army, serving from 2005 to 2015 and completing two tours in Afghanistan. He eventually rose to the rank of captain.

Since leaving the military, Harry has continued to make veterans and service members a major focus of his charitable work.

Prince Harry’s U.K. return with family

Harry’s upbeat appearance coincided with reports that he and Meghan, both 45, are preparing to return to Britain at the end of August for an extended stay.

The couple are expected to bring their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, with them. The family is reportedly planning to establish a private, non-royal residence in the U.K. while retaining their home in Montecito, California.

The location of their new British home and the children’s school is being kept private.