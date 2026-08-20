Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce new life in Britain with kids

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are preparing to establish a new home base in the United Kingdom with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in what would mark a major shift in the family’s life since they stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

According to PEOPLE, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to relocate to Britain for an extended period beginning this month, with Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, expected to begin school in the U.K. in September.

Sussexes to maintain U.S. and Portugal homes

Despite their planned return, Harry and Meghan are not giving up their home in Montecito, California. They will also retain their vacation property in Portugal while establishing a private, non-royal residence in Britain.

The location of their new U.K. home and the children’s school is being kept private.

The move will give Harry and Meghan their first home base in Britain since they left Frogmore Cottage. The couple had previously lived at the Windsor property before relinquishing it after stepping down as senior working royals.

King Charles’ reaction to Harry and Meghan’s decision

King Charles is reportedly aware of the couple’s plans and is said to welcome the opportunity to spend more private and personal time with his grandchildren.

The return comes shortly after Harry and Meghan visited the U.K. with Archie and Lilibet. During that trip, the children reunited with their grandfather for the first time in more than four years.

However, the family’s move will not change Harry and Meghan’s status within the royal family. They will continue to live as private individuals and non-working members of the monarchy.

Read More: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘considering’ public apology to King Charles

Relationship with Royal Family remains complicated

Harry and Meghan’s return comes against the backdrop of years of tension with members of the royal family.

Their relationship with King Charles is understood to have improved gradually, but Harry’s relationship with his older brother, Prince William, reportedly remains strained.

Despite speculation that the brothers could be moving toward reconciliation, sources have indicated that their relationship remains distant.

Harry has nevertheless expressed a desire to repair his family relationships, saying in 2025 that he wanted reconciliation and did not see a point in continuing to fight.