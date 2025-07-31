Is Prince William set to take another role meant for Harry?

Prince Harry may be set to lose out on a meaningful family role, with Prince William reportedly in line to be chosen as godparent to the newborn daughter of Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster.

The development comes amid Prince Harry’s ongoing strained relations with the Royal Family, which have created further distance between him and key royal circles.

The Duke and Duchess of Westminster recently welcomed their first child, Cosima Florence Grosvenor, born on July 27.

The baby’s arrival was officially confirmed by the family, who expressed their joy at beginning this new chapter together.

Speculation has already begun regarding who will be selected as godparents to Cosima, and all signs seem to point towards Prince William.

A close friend of the Duke of Westminster, Prince William attended the couple’s wedding in the summer of 2024 and played a prominent role as an usher.

His continued presence at personal and public events involving the Grosvenors, such as accompanying Prince George to a football match with the Duke and Duchess earlier this year, reinforces his strong ties to the family.

Prince Harry, while also a longtime friend of the Duke of Westminster, appears to be a less likely choice due to his ongoing separation from royal duties.

Although he was invited to Hugh and Olivia’s wedding, he did not attend, reflecting the ongoing tensions between him and the wider Royal Family.

This possible snub would mark yet another moment where Prince Harry finds himself distanced from traditional royal roles and honours.

Despite being godfather to Prince Archie, the Duke of Westminster’s choice for Cosima’s godparent may be shaped more by proximity and current royal involvement, factors that do not currently favour Prince Harry.

Although neither Prince Harry nor Prince William has publicly commented on the birth, private congratulations are believed to have been sent.

However, the decision around godparents is likely to underscore the shifting dynamics within royal and aristocratic circles.