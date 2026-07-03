Prince Harry, Meghan hit with 4-word barb

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are at a key junction with regards to their brand image as Prince Harry is heading back to the United Kingdom and royal experts are openly asking what the couple will do both in Hollywood and back home.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have come to a ‘crossroads’, with seasoned royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams declaring: “They are not trustworthy”.

A decade after their very first date, the couple are still fascinating people around the world and have a structural issue with their image.

“They have not succeeded as A-listers in Hollywood and seem to be looking to arrange a future in a Britain, which they have made hostile to them because of their behavior”, he added, according to an article published in the Daily Mail.

“What they do have is an international profile; the test is how they use it”.

The visit to Britain comes just months after their last visit there, to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee last June – a time that was marked with significant personal and professional developments for Harry and his brother Prince William. Meghan and her two children Archie and Lilibet’s participation in this latest trip remains unconfirmed.