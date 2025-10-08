Prince Harry, Meghan Markle excluded from royal Christmas gathering

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as well as their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, reportedly have not been invited to the royal family’s Christmas celebration in Sandringham.

Though anticipated, it may still feel like a setback for the Duke of Sussex, considering their royal departure in 2020.

However, the 41-year-old prince and the youngest son of King Charles are not likely to feel especially upset for being ignored in the royal gathering, contrary to what many possibly believe.

In fact, Prince Harry has taken steps to repair his relationship with the 76-year-old monarch, including attempting to reconcile with him after an almost hour-long meeting last month. The same cannot be said for his relationships with other royal family members, such as Prince William and his wife, Princess Kate, as well as their stepmother, Queen Camilla.

The Duke was in the news as he went back to the United Kingdom (UK) for a day tour, citing some engagements in September.

Harry had a reunion with his father nearly two years after the trip, as they had previously reunited, dating back to February 2024, after the Monarch treatment announcement.

Read More: Prince William addresses Harry directly for first time in year as he pledges change

Earlier this month, Prince William has directly mentioned his estranged brother Prince Harry for first time in a year.

During his recent appearance on newly released episode of The Reluctant Traveler, the Prince of Wales opened up about his past with younger brother Harry as he shared thoughts on his son Prince George’s eventual role as king.

“There are lots of things to think about with that,” William told Eugene Levy during the October 3 episode of the Apple TV+ show.

He continued, “But obviously, I want to create a world in which my son is proud of what we do, a world and a job that actually does impact people’s lives for the better.”