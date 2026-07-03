Prince Harry, Meghan take new stand against William

Royal insider reveal Prince Harry & Meghan are ready to capitalize on rumored rift between Prince William and Prince Charles during their upcoming visit to Great Britain, and will adopt a smiling, “high-road” strategy while tensions remain with Prince William.

Heat World’s source adds that “When William and Charles get to blows over things, Meghan and Harry will sit tight and watch while smiling sweetness.”

“Harry will say and do all of the right things for his dad, but for public viewing.

It will look extremely elegant and loving from them when the brothers appear to be fighting each other!” Prince Charles’ Olive Branch Rumored to cause tension The King of England, who “misses his grandchildren dearly” Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, has reportedly offered the Prince Harry, Meghan, and their kids – Archie and Lilibet a “ royal home in Britain for a period to spend time with them and create memories, which they miss incredibly.”

In the meantime, this has supposedly “ infuriated” the Prince of Wales! He is allegedly “ so over his father taking their issues for granted” while they continue to have disagreements.

The Sussex Family’s Positive PR Scheme Meghan, along with Prince Harry, apparently realize that there “ is a very big rift brewing” between Charles and Prince William.

According to the royal insider, Harry believes Prince William will “ alienate the rest of the Royal Family eventually,” if his “ rigid attitudes” don’t begin to soften over time, but his Meghan, believes that now is “ the time for them to be extremely positively aligned.”

A Los Angeles source reveals to Heat World: “Meghan is fully onboard. Instead of getting into a mudslinging match, and she insists Harry will also maintain an optimistic outlook.

“Everything that comes out will be focused entirely on the community work that they want to do during their UK visit, and positive photo ops with charities. They’ll do their own thing, stay completely out of the palace soap opera, and simply allow Prince William’s frustrations to play out for the rest of the world to see in their own contrast.”

While Buckingham Palace has yet to make an official comment about the Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s and their children’s accommodation or exact travel plans for the summer, the UK will be eager to see the couple’s arrival.