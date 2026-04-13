Prince Harry, Meghan to arrive in Australia

SYDNEY—Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan will arrive in Australia on Tuesday for a four-day visit ​with engagements covering sport, mental health, and veterans’ affairs.

The ‌Duke Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex will begin their trip with a visit to a children’s hospital in Melbourne, before Meghan attends a ​women’s domestic violence shelter, their office said in a ​statement.

“Their programme will focus on mental health, community resilience, ⁠and support for veterans and their families, alongside private ​meetings and special projects,” the statement said.

The couple will travel ​to the capital Canberra on Wednesday to meet military veterans, attend a mental health summit in Melbourne on Thursday, and round off the trip ​with sailing and rugby events in Sydney on Friday.

The Sussexes stepped ​down as working members of the British royal family and moved to ‌the ⁠United States in 2020, citing a desire to be financially independent and to escape what they characterised as media intrusion into their private lives.

They last visited Australia in 2018 while ​still working ​royals, announcing Meghan’s ⁠first pregnancy hours after arriving in Sydney.

Their latest visit has captured public attention in Australia, ​where Britain’s King Charles is the head ​of state ⁠but a sizeable minority supports becoming a republic.

The couple’s travel is being privately funded, though local media reported some policing ⁠costs associated ​with the visit will be paid ​by the Australian taxpayer, sparking a protest petition signed by more than 45,000 ​people.