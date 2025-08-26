Sussex and York titles may be retired permanently, say royal commentators

The titles held by Prince Harry and Prince Andrew may not be passed down to future generations due to ongoing controversies surrounding both royals.

According to royal experts, the Dukedoms of Sussex and York could remain dormant for many years as the Royal Family seeks to avoid negative associations.

Prince Harry received the title Duke of Sussex when he married Meghan Markle in 2018. However, his relationship with the Royal Family has been strained since he and Meghan stepped down as senior working royals and moved to the United States in 2020.

Prince Harry has remained a highly publicised figure, and his criticisms of royal life have further complicated matters for the monarchy.

Prince Andrew, who was made Duke of York upon his marriage to Sarah Ferguson, has seen his reputation collapse following his association with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The scandal, combined with a widely criticised television interview, led to Prince Andrew stepping back from royal duties. Experts believe this reputational damage means his title could never be reassigned in the future.

Historical precedent suggests that when a royal title becomes controversial, it is often retired. Analysts point to past cases like the Duke of Windsor, a title linked to King Edward VIII after his abdication.

This is why royal watchers predict that names like Sussex and York may never be given to future senior royals.

For now, Prince Harry continues to hold the Sussex title while living in California, and Prince Andrew remains Duke of York, though neither is likely to see their titles passed on.

The decision reflects the Royal Family’s efforts to maintain its image and avoid repeating history.

Earlier, Prince Harry’s recent act during VJ Day commemorations was seen as the latest sign that he wants to mend ties with King Charles.

The Duke of Sussex arranged a special tribute to his late grandfather, Prince Philip, at the National Memorial Arboretum, but timed it to avoid overshadowing the official VJ Day ceremony attended by the King and Queen.

Harry ensured the wreath and letter honouring Prince Philip were placed several hours after King Charles and Queen Camilla had left the event.

The tribute included his royal insignia and paid respect to those who served in the Far East, highlighting Prince Philip’s role during the Pacific campaign.

Royal experts believe this move showed diplomacy and awareness, suggesting Harry wanted to show respect without taking attention from the King.