Why Is Lady Diana’s childhood home passing to her nephew, not William or Harry?

Prince Harry and Prince William, the sons of the late Lady Diana, will not inherit her childhood home, the Althorp estate.

According to People, despite receiving many of her personal possessions, jewellery, and money following her tragic death in 1997, the property will not pass on to either of them.

The Althorp estate, located in Northamptonshire, has belonged to the Spencer family since 1508.

Lady Diana moved there with her family in 1975 when her father became Earl Spencer. Today, the estate remains in the care of her brother, Charles Spencer, the current Earl Spencer.

Under traditional rules of inheritance, known as primogeniture, the estate and title will pass to Charles’s son, Louis, Viscount Althorp.

Although Louis has three older sisters, the tradition gives priority to the eldest male heir.

Lady Diana is buried on the Althorp estate, on a small island in the centre of the Oval Lake. This location was chosen for its privacy and peace.

Prince Harry and Prince William are both able to visit their mother’s resting place privately whenever they wish.

The public, however, can only pay respects at a memorial located elsewhere on the grounds.

Prince Harry has often spoken about the importance of the estate and his mother’s memory.

In his 2023 memoir, he wrote about visiting the site with his wife, Meghan Markle, on the 25th anniversary of Lady Diana’s passing. The visit was emotional but meaningful for Prince Harry, as it was Meghan’s first time at the site.

Prince Harry has also shared that the money left to him by Lady Diana helped him and Meghan move to California after stepping back from royal duties in 2020.

He has expressed feeling his mother’s presence during major moments of his life and decisions.

While Prince Harry and Prince William both received emotional and financial support from their mother’s legacy, the Althorp estate remains part of the Spencer family line and will continue with their cousin, Louis.

This means neither Prince Harry nor Prince William will inherit the property where Lady Diana grew up and where she now rests.