Prince Harry leaves King Charles in a ‘Catch-22’ situation, says Royal expert

Prince Harry has been described as placing King Charles in a “catch-22” position, according to royal expert Christopher Anderson, who warns that the monarch’s ongoing silence may only worsen relations between father and son.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Anderson explained that King Charles, following royal protocol, has opted not to publicly respond to Prince Harry’s repeated claims.

“The King is only hewing to a long-standing royal practice of not dignifying something by commenting on it,” Anderson said. “The Palace does not want to give oxygen to Prince Harry’s remarks.”

Harry, now 40, stepped down from his senior royal duties in 2020 and has since remained at odds with the Royal Family.

Tensions have escalated in recent years, particularly with King Charles and Prince William. Anderson argues that while the Palace may hope silence will quiet Prince Harry, it’s having the opposite effect.

“As long as the Palace ignores Harry in the vain hope that he’ll go away, it puts him in the position of having to amp up the volume of his public comments,” Anderson stated.

During a recent BBC interview, following his failed appeal to reinstate personal security in the UK, Prince Harry revealed that he is not currently on speaking terms with King Charles.

“My father won’t speak to me because of this security stuff,” Prince Harry told BBC journalist Nada Tawfik.

He also shared that he will not bring Meghan or their children back to Britain due to safety concerns.

Furthermore, Prince Harry admitted to ongoing “disagreements” with several members of his family, stating that some relatives “may never forgive” him for his revealing 2023 memoir.

According to an insider who spoke to HELLO!, the BBC interview further eroded the Royal Family’s trust in Prince Harry.

The source claimed, “The family feel that private conversations with Harry are not possible” and added that there is now “zero trust” in the Duke of Sussex.

King Charles now faces mounting pressure over how to handle Harry, with experts warning that continued silence may only deepen the divide.