Prince Harry refutes plans to grasp royal roles after father reunion

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has no intention of grasping the royal role or backing down as a front-line royal; even recently reunited with King Charles, he remains determined to build a life in the United States (US).

The 41-year-old senior Royal family member left the Royale life behind with his wife, Meghan Markle, by his side back in 2020.

However, Harry was justly in the news when it was claimed that the Duke of Sussex is travelling to the United Kingdom (UK) for a four-day tour on September 7, 2025.

Moreover, The People has reported that the Duke had a short reunion with Father Charles on September 10, at about 5:20 p.m. at Clarence House during the trip.

Furthermore, rumors have immediately gone viral online about his return, but now the speculation has finished due to the source’s refutation and the revelation of Harry’s career in the Royal Family.

In addition, an insider reported to GB News, “There’s no move to want to be back in the institution.”

“He’s genuinely very happy in California. His wife and kids are there; his life is there,” the insider further added.

Additionally, the Royale star also refutes the UK earlier this week, talking about where Archie might possibly one day go to school.

The speculation roaming around said that the youngest son of Charles had reached out to his alma mater, Eton, to strive to secure a position for his son, Prince Archie, a six-year-old.

Regarding this, Prince Harry, on the other hand, refuted these claims in an official statement on Monday, September 22.

Notably, a Rayale spokesperson stated, “Prince Harry has not put his son’s name down for Eton, nor does he have any plans to do so.”

Earlier this month, Harry and Charles reunited on September 10 for the first time in more than a year and a half, marking an important moment for the Royal Family.

The father and son, who have been estranged since Harry stepped down as a working royal in 2020, last met in February 2024 when the King was undergoing cancer treatment.

Prince Harry travelled to London earlier this week to attend the WellChild Awards and extended his stay, raising expectations of a meeting. Yesterday, he was seen arriving at Clarence House before spending just under an hour with King Charles.