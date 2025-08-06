Sentebale power struggle leaves Prince Harry ‘devastated’

Prince Harry is said to be deeply ‘devastated’ over what sources are calling a hostile takeover at Sentebale, the charity he co-founded with Prince Seeiso nearly 20 years ago.

Insiders close to the Duke of Sussex have described the situation as a painful crisis involving one of the most meaningful projects of his life.

Since its founding in 2006, Prince Harry’s Sentebale has supported thousands of young people in southern Africa, especially children living with HIV/AIDS and those facing mental health challenges.

Prince Harry worked closely with co-founder Prince Seeiso to grow the charity’s reach and impact. The two stepped down as patrons earlier this year following internal disputes within the charity’s leadership.

The conflict grew when several trustees resigned after a disagreement with the chairwoman, Dr Sophie Chandauka.

Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso publicly supported the trustees and walked away from their official roles in Sentebale, which many described as an unthinkable decision for the Duke.

The Charity Commission investigated the matter and published a critical report, highlighting serious issues in governance. It found confusion over how powers were shared and a lack of clear internal processes for handling complaints.

While the report did not find solid proof of bullying or harassment, it acknowledged that many people felt they had been treated unfairly.

Prince Harry is believed to be devastated by the outcome. Those close to him say he never expected the charity he helped build to fall into such disorder.

They believe the actions of the current chairwoman led to a breakdown in trust and communication.

Some have even suggested that the chairwoman tried to take executive control of Sentebale, which is not allowed under UK charity law.

The report also noted that Prince Harry, along with other key figures, may have damaged the charity’s public image by going public with their disagreements.

However, sources close to Prince Harry believe he acted in the charity’s best interest and tried to resolve the situation privately at first.

Despite stepping back, Prince Harry remains emotionally tied to Sentebale. The charity, which he helped build in memory of his mother, Princess Diana, holds deep personal meaning for him.

Prince Harry’s concerns are not only about reputation but also about the future of the young people Sentebale serves.

As the charity moves forward under new leadership, it remains to be seen how the recent events will affect its funding and programmes.

With Sentebale’s financial report expected soon, observers are waiting to see if the charity has been harmed by the crisis.

Prince Harry’s supporters believe the full impact will become clear in the numbers.