Amazon’s blunder brings new humiliation for Prince Harry

Prince Harry is facing fresh embarrassment after his memoir Spare appeared in Amazon’s Best Sellers in Women’s Biographies list.

According to Express.co.uk, the error has drawn widespread attention online, as Prince Harry’s book clearly focuses on his own life, thoughts, and experiences—making the listing both strange and uncomfortable.

While many remember the explosive nature of the book, this new twist has added an unexpected chapter to its public story.

Spare, written by Prince Harry and released in January 2023, shared many details about his life inside the royal family. It included memories of private talks with his father, King Charles III, and brother, Prince William.

The book also touched on emotional moments and challenges, which Duke of Sussex said deeply shaped his journey. While it became a global best-seller, this latest Amazon error has overshadowed its past success for now.

The memoir quickly became one of the fastest-selling non-fiction books ever. On its first day, Prince Harry’s Spare sold 1.4 million copies in the UK, US, and Canada. It went on to sell more than 3.2 million copies worldwide in just one week.

Prince Harry’s name stayed in headlines for weeks, and the book gave Penguin Random House a strong financial year. The publisher saw its profits jump by over 13 percent, bringing its total revenue to £262.3 million by the end of 2023.

However, the paperback version, which came out in October 2024, did not reach the same heights. Prince Harry’s Spare dropped to 73rd place in the UK book charts in its second week after selling only 3,400 copies.

There were no new stories or edits in the re-issue—only a repeat of the original content. Still, Prince Harry’s name stayed linked to the book’s ongoing journey.

Now, with Amazon mistakenly placing Spare among biographies of women, the Duke of Sussex has found himself in the spotlight again. While the cause of the listing is unclear, many view it as a major error and another blow to Prince Harry’s public image.

Oddly enough, he was not the only male author placed in the category. Scottish football manager Duncan Ferguson also saw his autobiography appear on the same list, ranked at number 21. But it is Prince Harry who has attracted the most attention.