Prince William opens up on ‘unimaginable grief’ in powerful message

Prince William has spoken movingly about grief, describing it as “the very worst pain” a child or parent can experience, as he offered his support to a major merger between two bereavement charities.

The Prince of Wales, who was just 15 when his mother Princess Diana died, emphasised the importance of helping children cope with loss.

Prince William, Patron of Child Bereavement UK for the past sixteen years, privately attended the charity’s 30th anniversary dinner on Tuesday evening.

He expressed his support for its new partnership with Winston’s Wish, a leading organisation that helps bereaved children and families.

In a heartfelt statement, Prince William said: “Grief is the very worst pain any child or parent will ever endure, and while we cannot prevent these losses, we can ensure that every possible type of expert support and care is given, to help rebuild the lives of those affected.”

Prince William reflected on the life-changing work of Child Bereavement UK, noting how vital it is for grieving families to receive the care, compassion and professional help they need.

“In my sixteen years as Patron of Child Bereavement UK I have seen the life-changing impact of their work and how the support, care and compassion provided protects the long-term health and wellbeing of those living with loss,” Prince William said.

Acknowledging a rise in demand for grief support services, Prince William praised the decision by Child Bereavement UK and Winston’s Wish to combine their efforts.

“They have recognised that together they can do so much more, and I commend them both for taking this bold step to reach more people and help to reduce the long-term challenges that unresolved grief can cause,” he said.

Prince William’s continued advocacy for bereavement support highlights his deep personal connection to the cause and his commitment to ensuring that no child or family suffers in silence.