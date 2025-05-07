Prince William, Harry no closer to peace after latest remarks

Prince William’s close friend has criticised Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s behaviour, calling it “absolutely vile” following Prince Harry’s recent BBC interview.

According to express.co.uk, the interview came shortly after Prince Harry lost his court appeal over his security arrangements in the UK.

In the interview, Duke of Sussex spoke about how he felt targeted after his protection was reduced when he stepped down from royal duties in 2020. He said King Charles could have fixed the issue, and despite the tension, he expressed hope for reconciliation with his family.

However, a friend of Prince William said the interview showed that Prince Harry was not truly interested in making peace. They stated, “If he did, a period of silence would have been the right thing to do.”

Prince William has not publicly responded to his brother’s comments, but sources close to the Prince of Wales made it clear that the interview did not go down well. They believe Prince Harry’s public statements have only worsened the family rift.

Prince William, along with King Charles and other senior royals, has continued royal duties since the interview. The Royal Family has shown unity in public appearances and has avoided directly addressing Prince Harry’s remarks.

The relationship between the brothers has been strained for years, especially after Harry released his memoir Spare in 2023. In the BBC interview, Prince Harry admitted that some family members would never forgive him for writing the book.

Duke of Sussex, who now lives in California with Meghan and their two children, also claimed that his court appeal over security added to the divide. He said his father, King Charles, “won’t speak” to him about the issue.

Buckingham Palace responded to the court case but did not comment on Harry’s claims about the family rift. The Palace simply said that the courts had reviewed the matter carefully and came to the same decision each time.