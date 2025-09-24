Prince William delivers heart winning speech about fearlessness with students

British royal figure Prince William has deeply inspired students with a heart-winning speech regarding fearlessness, encouraging students to be brave and move ahead with qualities of grace and fortitude during a Churchtown Primary School visit in Southport on Wednesday.

The 43-year-old Prince of Wales spent the day in Southport continuing promised support to the public after the tragic attack in July 2024, accompanied by Kate Middleton by his side.

It should be taken into account that three young girls, Alice da Aguiar, Bebe King, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, lost their lives in a local dance class tragedy last year.

However, the Prince and Princess of Wales had toured Southport and offered heartfelt backing to the community grieving the heartbreaking incident in October 2024, considering the tragedy.

Additionally, the royal duo were warmly welcomed at Churchtown Primary School by Bebe King and Alice da Silva Aguiar, two students.

Keeping the incident in mind, the hit school introduced a new playground, offering students a place for recovery following the tragedy.

Read More: Prince William in news for breaking royal protocol by sitting early

Prince William reached the stage and started with his speech, “Catherine and I were sadly not able to join you all last week when this wonderful new playground had its grand opening.”

“We are so happy to be with you today to celebrate this project and to say how proud we are of all of you and the community of Southport,” he said. “The tragic events that unfolded in this town last year still remain difficult to comprehend.”

“But last year, Sergio and Alex, you told us you wanted to create a special playground in memory of the girls and here we are,” he continued.

The forthcoming King go beyound on to discuss about the newly built playground, saying, “This playground is a symbol of how the community has come together to create such a positive place for the pupils of this school, a symbol of remembrance and resilience, a testament that love will always overcome tragedy.”

In addition, he also touched on the tragic incident and assured the community of their continued support.

“We will always be here to support you,” the prince added in the end.