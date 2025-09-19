Prince William in news for breaking royal protocol by sitting early

The King Charles’s state luncheon organized in honor of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle is still generating headlines a day after the American leader said the royal family farewell.

In this regard it has been observed that before the meal was served, Prince William was seen sitting down before the King finished speaking.

The Prince of Wales’ move has been regarded bizarre within royal tradition, since family members normally remain standing until the monarch concludes.

Read More: William calls potential Charles–Harry reunion a ‘terrible idea’

Though the specific reason for William’s early seated position is unknown, online rumors ranges from distraction to a simple timing error.

However, netizens immediately captured on the moment, debating whether it reflected a breach of etiquette or simply a lighthearted slip.

Regarding this, a user joked about critics of the prince, writing: “To the person saying he broke protocol … He IS the protocol.”