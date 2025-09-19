Prince William in news for breaking royal protocol by sitting early
- By Web Desk -
- Sep 19, 2025 -
- 344 words -
- Estimated reading time 2 min
The King Charles’s state luncheon organized in honor of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle is still generating headlines a day after the American leader said the royal family farewell.
In this regard it has been observed that before the meal was served, Prince William was seen sitting down before the King finished speaking.
The Prince of Wales’ move has been regarded bizarre within royal tradition, since family members normally remain standing until the monarch concludes.
Read More: William calls potential Charles–Harry reunion a ‘terrible idea’
Though the specific reason for William’s early seated position is unknown, online rumors ranges from distraction to a simple timing error.
However, netizens immediately captured on the moment, debating whether it reflected a breach of etiquette or simply a lighthearted slip.
Regarding this, a user joked about critics of the prince, writing: “To the person saying he broke protocol … He IS the protocol.”
Furthermore, another observant admirer noticed that the future king looked directly toward the camera with a defiant expression after breaking royal tradition.
Earlier on Sep 02, 2025, Prince William is said to be far from pleased about the possibility of King Charles meeting Prince Harry during the Duke of Sussex’s brief trip to the UK next week. A close friend of Prince William has reportedly claimed that he views the potential reunion as a “terrible idea,” reflecting the ongoing strain within the Royal Family.
Prince Harry, who stepped back from royal duties in 2020, will return to London on 8 September for the WellChild Awards, an event he has long supported. His visit coincides with the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, and speculation is growing that he may see King Charles while in the country.
If such a meeting were to take place, it would mark the first time the father and son have come face to face since February 2024. While King Charles is believed to be open to the idea of spending time with his youngest son, Prince William is reportedly unwilling to follow suit.
Comments (0)