Sarah Ferguson Fergie Ready to ‘Expose’ Prince William’s ‘Lust for Power’ in Bombshell Memoir Sarah Ferguson’s patience with Prince William is reportedly “hanging by a thread” as the Duchess of York considers exposing the future King in an upcoming tell-all memoir.

Following months of intense media scrutiny surrounding the York family, sources allege that the Duchess-affectionately known as Fergie-is ready to go on the warpath to defend her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. However, her aggressive stance has reportedly sparked panic behind palace walls, with her own children begging her to back down.

A High-Stakes Memoir Fueling Royal Tensions According to insiders speaking to Closer magazine, Sarah Ferguson’s motivation for the book stems from a pressing need for fast cash.

Yet, putting pen to paper places her in a delicate predicament. While she wants to protect her family, she risks cutting her daughters off from the British Royal Family for good if the contents destroy any chance of reconciliation. “It’s a very fine line for her though because she’s still trying to stay in the good graces of the royals,” a well-placed source revealed. “She’s now saying she may well use it as a chance to expose William and his lust for power.”

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie Plead for Peace The ultimate dilemma rests on the shoulders of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

The sisters are reportedly aware of their mother’s fierce plans and are actively pleading with her to keep the peace. The siblings understand that their royal futures rest entirely in Prince William’s hands. Observers note that King Charles III is unlikely to intervene or fight his heir on behalf of his nieces.

Because of this, the York sisters are desperate to avoid worsening their standing with the future monarch. An insider explained their current situation: “They know their fate is in William’s hands… The last thing they need is their mother making things worse by coming at him with guns blazing, making threats.”

While Beatrice and Eugenie feel “tarnished by association” due to historical family controversies, they haven’t completely given up hope of carving out a stable role within the Firm.

For now, Sarah Ferguson has reportedly promised her daughters she will keep things civil. However, with her patience wearing incredibly thin, the royal family remains on high alert over what secrets the Duchess might drop next.