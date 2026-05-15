Prince William shared a special reunion with Ellie Goulding during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, where the singer was honored with an MBE for her environmental activism.

The Prince of Wales presented Goulding with the Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE), Civil Division, on May 13 in recognition of her services to biodiversity and climate advocacy.

The moment marked a full-circle reunion for the pair, as Goulding famously performed at William and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales’ royal wedding reception in 2011.

At the reception held inside Buckingham Palace’s Throne Room, the singer performed with a live band during the couple’s first dance to Elton John’s classic song “Your Song.”

At the time, guests described the newly married couple as fully embracing the celebrations.

Ellie Goulding received the honor after being named in King Charles III’s New Year Honours List 2026 for her environmental work and activism.

The singer, known for hit songs including “Love Me Like You Do,” has long supported climate and conservation causes and frequently uses her platform to raise awareness about environmental issues.

Investiture ceremonies are held throughout the year to recognize individuals who have made significant contributions to the United Kingdom and British Overseas Territories. Senior members of the royal family, including King Charles, Princess Anne and Prince William, regularly lead the ceremonies.