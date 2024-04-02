William & Kate reached out to Harry, Meghan for reconciliation?

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have reportedly reached out to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for reconciliation and urged them to bring their two kids along to the UK.

As reported by a British tabloid, the Prince and Princess of Wales are trying their best to fix the strained familial ties with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, following the shocking cancer diagnosis of Princess Catherine.

As claimed by a royal expert in a conversation with the tabloid, Prince William and Kate Middleton reached out to California-based Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, urging them to bring both their kids, Archie and Lilibet along, on their UK trip, expected next month.

“William and Kate have suggested that Meghan and Harry bring the children and that the two couples and their families try to make up, but the suggestion is not leading anywhere so far,” the publication reported quoting the expert.

However, the same report also suggests the former actor ‘has put her foot down and refused’ the proposal. “There is no way Meghan would bring the children to the UK,” the expert told the publication.

Notably, the development followed the statement of Meghan and Harry, to wish a speedy recovery to Kate after the latter announced last month that she has cancer.

“We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace,” they said.

