Prince William questions Andrew’s royal future

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, has been advised about the legal constraints imposed on Prince Andrew’s Royal Lodge.

MPs in Parliament questioned the former duke, Prince William, regarding his tenancy in the residence in exchange for paying “peppercorn rent” earlier this day.

According to the Daily Mail, legal experts have advised the Prince of Wales that any attempt to evict Andrew and Sarah Ferguson would be a “waste of time.”

However, the experts further discovered that the former couple has a lease that guarantees them tenure for another 50 years.

“Any attempt to get Andrew out would be a waste of time, as he bought the house on a 75-year lease agreement and therefore is legally entitled to live in the property until 2078,” the high-ranking legal specialist Mike Hansom revealed.

Andrew will have to agree to “mutual consent” or be forced to leave.

Meanwhile, the idea of ​​questioning Andrew has been supported by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

It is believed that a commission will be formed to investigate why the former Duke of York has lived rent-free at Royal Lodge in Windsor Park for over two decades.

In a major development, after facing widespread outcry, Andrew decided to surrender his royal titles.

On the other hand, Prince William has unveiled a star-studded lineup for his annual Earthshot Prize Awards next month.

Taking to the Instagram account of Earthshot Prize Awards on Tuesday, October 21, the Prince of Wales announced the slew of A-list artist who are set to perform at the event, set to take place in Rio on November 5.

The father of two revealed that the Australian-born singer Kylie Minogue and Canadian singer Shawn Mendes are among the celebrities who will mesmerize the crowd with their soulful performance next month.

“Introducing the global stars set to take to the stage for The Earthshot Prize 2025 Awards Night,” he captioned the post.