Prince William rattled by Prince Harry's UK return

Palace tensions on high over Prince Harry’s upcoming trip as Prince William reportedly against return “Harry knows that his brother is angry,”

source says as family ‘struggles to cope with him not being a full-time senior working royal’ Backstage battles are apparently erupting within the Royal Family again – all over Prince Harry’s latest visit to the United Kingdom.

The Duke of Sussex is set to travel back to Britain for an event later this year, and The Sun has revealed the trip is already causing significant upset within the palace, with the Prince of Wales “outraged” and King Charles and other senior royals caught in the middle.

Harry is aware of how much William is against him returning, insiders said, adding the Prince of Wales still does not trust his younger brother.

Sources have previously revealed that the atmosphere backstage during big royal events like the King’s recent Trooping the Colour has been fraught.

There have also been reports of strains between top royals including Charles, Queen Camilla and Kate. ‘The King’s relationship with William is going through a complicated stage,” one insider previously claimed.

The insider also noted that King Charles is battling a“frantic struggle” to fulfill his monarchical duties as well as manage his estranged relationship with his two sons.

Despite William’s reported objection, those closest to Harry and Meghan Markle insist the couple are trying to rise above the drama and “want to move on with their lives, focusing on what’s ahead.”

But as Harry makes plans for his trip, all eyes will be on how the Royals manage the upcoming visit – and if it will ease or deepen the divisions.