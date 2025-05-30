How Princess Diana’s pet names for her sons still make headlines

The late Princess Diana had a special bond with her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, and like many loving mothers, she had sweet nicknames for them.

One of the most memorable nicknames she gave was to Prince William, she used to call him “Wombat.”

In a 2007 interview with NBC’s Today show, just before the Concert for Diana at Wembley Stadium, Prince William opened up about this nickname.

He admitted that the name “Wombat” had stuck with him since childhood, even though it was a little embarrassing now that he was grown up.

The nickname began during a six-week royal visit to Australia and New Zealand in 1983, when William was just two years old and still crawling.

Princess Diana explained that the family’s first overseas tour together had been a good experience. She described it as a time when they felt like a proper family unit, despite the pressure from large crowds.

During that trip, Prince William stayed at a sheep station called Woomargama in New South Wales with his nanny and security staff. Diana said she was happy just knowing her son was under the same skies as her.

Prince William told journalist Matt Lauer that “Wombat” was simply the local animal, and the name stuck. He added jokingly, “Not because I look like a wombat — or maybe I do.”

Prince Harry couldn’t resist teasing his older brother, joking that William was still crawling at six years old. William quickly returned the favour, revealing that Harry’s nickname was “Ginger.”

The brothers’ light-hearted banter gave a rare glimpse into their childhood and Diana’s affectionate parenting style.

Princess Diana’s love for her sons is clear in these sweet stories. She also had a nickname for Harry “GKH” which stood for “Good King Harry.”

She believed Harry might one day be better suited for royal duties, especially after young William once said he didn’t want to be king.

These touching memories show just how much Princess Diana cared for her boys.