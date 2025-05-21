Former royal butler promises intimate details about late Diana & her sons

Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, will publish The Royal Insider in September, sharing untold stories about her life and his relationships with Prince William and Prince Harry.

The book is set to be published in September and is being described as a “deeply personal and intimate” account of his life behind palace walls.

Paul Burrell, who worked closely with Princess Diana and watched both Prince Harry and Prince William grow up, says now is the right time to reflect and open up.

He explained, “I am an ordinary man, but have had an extraordinary life. It is my privilege to share my story.”

Read More: Princess Diana brother opens up about life after her death

The Royal Insider will focus on key moments in royal history, including the breakdown of Princess Diana’s marriage to King Charles and Paul Burrell’s complicated relationship with Prince Harry and Prince William.

The publishers have said the book will offer royal fans rare insights and take readers on an emotional journey.

Princess Diana, who died in 1997, is expected to feature heavily in the memoir. Paul Burrell has often spoken about the deep bond he shared with her, and his new book will once again place her at the heart of royal discussion.

The former butler has promised to share fresh details that have never been told publicly before.

This isn’t the first time Paul Burrell has written about his time with the royals. His first book, A Royal Duty, was released in 2003 and caused major controversy.

At the time, Prince William and Prince Harry were deeply upset and issued a statement from Clarence House calling it a “cold and overt betrayal” of their mother, Princess Diana.

They said it would have caused her great pain and asked Burrell to stop revealing personal stories.

Despite their public disapproval, the book was published and became a bestseller. The Royal Family have not made any public comments yet about Burrell’s latest memoir.