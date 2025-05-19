Princess Diana brother opens up about life after her death

Earl Charles Spencer has spoken openly about the pain of losing his sister, Princess Diana, describing her death as an “amputation” during an emotional interview.

Speaking on the special “Loose Men” episode of Loose Women for Mental Health Awareness Week, Earl Charles Spencer reflected on how Princess Diana’s tragic death in 1997 left a lasting wound.

He said, “It’s such an amputation. You grow up with these people… they’re with you forever, and then they’re gone.”

Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris at the age of 36 while being chased by paparazzi.

Earl Charles Spencer said that after her death, he would sometimes forget and think, “I must ring her and tell her something,” because they shared a deep connection and the same sense of humour.

He explained that Princess Diana was a key part of his early life, saying, “We did everything together.

We went to a very gentle primary school together. She was an absolutely lovely older sister.” Their close bond grew stronger during a difficult childhood, following their parents’ divorce and the death of their baby brother.

Earl Charles Spencer said he always felt protective of Princess Diana, especially when she became the target of harsh media coverage.

“I remember just before she died, a female journalist wrote a horrendous article,” he recalled.

“By that stage, Diana was not seen as a person anymore — just someone to make money out of.”

At Princess Diana’s funeral, Earl Charles Spencer gave a powerful speech blaming the British press for their role in her suffering.

He has also been open about his own struggles, revealing that he was sexually abused as a child while at boarding school- something he never told Diana.

“She was the closest person to me growing up,” he said.

Now aged 60, Earl Charles Spencer hopes to help others by sharing his story and honouring the memory of his beloved sister, Princess Diana.