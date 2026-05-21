Princess Kate’s Favourite Brora Gingham Blouse is Back in Stock

Royal fashion enthusiasts, rejoice! The highly coveted pink gingham blouse famously worn by the Princess of Wales has finally been restocked at John Lewis just in time for the summer season.

First seen on Princess Catherine in 2022 during a viral Kensington Royal Instagram video—where she was filmed decorating Jubilee cupcakes with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—the Brora Gingham Ruffled Chelsea Collar Shirt instantly triggered the “Kate Effect,” selling out across the UK almost overnight.

If you missed out on the initial frenzy, now is your chance to add this timeless piece to your warm-weather wardrobe.

Why the Brora Chelsea Collar Blouse is a Summer Must-Have

Retailing at £129, the blouse in the stunning “Peony” pink shade is currently available at John Lewis in UK sizes 6 to 18. Crafted from 100% breathable, cool crisp cotton waffle seersucker, it features:

A highly flattering Chelsea collar with delicate, feminine frill detailing.

A classic, rustic pink-and-white gingham check pattern.

A versatile V-neck cut and short, breezy sleeves.

The piece is a true wardrobe staple that transitions effortlessly from office wear to weekend casual. While Princess Kate famously paired hers with classic denim jeans, style experts note it looks equally chic tucked into a tailored skirt or structured trousers.

Reviewers on the John Lewis website have praised its comfort and ageless appeal, with one shopper noting, “It looks gorgeous on, makes me feel young! Pretty colour, lovely collar, nice fit.” Another added the ultimate bonus: “Doesn’t need ironing either!”

Sizing Tip: A few buyers noted that the blouse runs slightly small in the sleeves, so you may want to consider sizing up if you prefer a roomier fit.

Smart Shopping: How to Get Princess Kate’s Blouse Under Retail Price

While the blouse retails for £129 on both the John Lewis and official Brora websites, savvy shoppers can secure a royal discount.

By signing up as a new member on TopCashback, shoppers can take advantage of a £15 welcome bonus plus additional cashback rewards. This brings the final total down to just £112.88—including free standard delivery or click-and-collect. Existing TopCashback members can also shave a few pounds off, bringing the post-cashback total to around £127.88.