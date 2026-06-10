Princess Lilibet appears to be following in her parents’ footsteps when it comes to admiring Beyoncé.

On Tuesday, June 9, Meghan Markle took to her Instagram to share a collection of family photos, offering a glimpse into her family’s spring and summer moments.

Among the images, one photo quickly caught attention as it showed 5-year-old Princess Lilibet wearing a white T-shirt featuring Beyoncé’s image and the words “B is for Beyoncé.”

“Springing into summer,” Meghan captioned the post, which included snapshots of nature, family activities, and personal keepsakes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

The photo carousel also featured Prince Harry spending time with the couple’s son, Prince Archie, using an oversized soccer ball during playtime.

Other images showcased fresh fruits and vegetables alongside jars of Meghan’s As Ever jam, while another included a note reading “the one and only.”

The post concluded with a black-and-white throwback photo of Meghan and Harry from 2017.

Princess Lilibet’s Beyoncé-inspired shirt comes as no surprise given the Sussexes’ long-standing admiration for the global music icon.

Last year, Meghan and Harry attended Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour stop at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The friendship between the Sussexes and Beyoncé dates back several years. In 2019, the singer met Meghan and Harry at the premiere of The Lion King, where Beyoncé voiced Nala.