Princess Lilibet has turned and the Sussex family is celebrating the joyous occasion to the fullest!

On Thursday, June 4, Meghan Markle as shared a rare and affectionate glimpse of her and Prince Harry’s little munchkin on social media.

In the first image, Lilibet could be seen being held by Prince Harry while Meghan looks on with a smile. A second photo shows the young royal walking barefoot through a garden, believed to be at the family’s home in Montecito, California.

In both images, Lilibet is wearing a light embroidered sundress, with her long red hair worn loose. “Our dream girl. Happy 5th birthday, Lili,” Meghan captioned her Instagram post, adding a heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter in June 2021, after their son Prince Archie was born in May 2019. The couple stepped back from senior royal duties in 2020 and relocated to the United States, where they now live with their two children.

Over the past year, Meghan has increasingly shared personal family moments through her Instagram account, offering rare insights into life at home.

The couple largely private about their children as they occasionally post milestone celebrations and candid glimpses of family outings.