Four students expelled from school for using social media platform

SHANGLA: A principal expelled four students from school after their video, which was filmed in the classroom, went viral on social media platform, TikTok.

The video, which was shot by the 10th-grade students at Government High School Danna Kol, went viral on social media, prompting swift action from the school administration and expelled the four students.

Upon discovering the video went viral on TikTok, the school’s headmaster took immediate disciplinary measures, ARY News reported. The four students involved were expelled from the school, and their textbooks were confiscated. In addition to the expulsion, the students were issued “bad character” certificates, a move that further tarnishes their academic records.

The headmaster stated that such actions were necessary to maintain discipline and uphold the school’s reputation. However, the decision to expel the students has sparked controversy. Members of the local civil society have condemned the harsh punishment, calling it an overreaction that could severely impact the future of the students.

Civil society representatives have urged the school administration to reconsider the expulsions, arguing that alternative forms of discipline, such as counselling or warnings, could have been more appropriate. They have emphasised the need for educational institutions to guide students rather than take extreme punitive actions.

READ: Karachi Police chief warns officials against making social media videos

It is pertinent to mention that, on September 5, 2024, Karachi Police Chief Javed Alam Odho suspended six police officials, including two women, for using TikTok while in uniform during duty hours.

A formal suspension notification has been issued after the officials were found recording and uploading videos on social media platforms during duty hours, violating police protocols.

This action comes as part of the police department’s efforts to maintain discipline and prevent misconduct among officers, particularly when it involves the misuse of social media during duty hours.

The Karachi Police are taking a firm stance against any activities that compromise the professionalism expected from its personnel.

Earlier that week, a lady constable was suspended from service over making a TikTok video in a police uniform in Karachi.

According to details, a TikTok video of constable Maria Gill went viral on social media after which DIG South Syed Asad Raza took notice of the videotape and ordered suspension.

Maria, a female constable, is deputed at Gizri police station in Karachi. DIG South said the police is a professional institution and personnel cannot be allowed for such ‘irresponsible’ behaviour.

She demanded that the authorities review the decision and provide her justice.