Prior permission now required for airlift operations in Kabul: bulletin

KARACHI: International Federation of Air Line Pilots’ Associations (IFALPA) has rolled out on Wednesday a safety bulletin for all the international airlift operations at Kabul airport making it necessary for the flights to adhere to the advance permission program, ARY News reported.

The safety bulletin underlines that the advance permission is being overseen by the troops and if a flight fails to secure the permission from aviation, it will not be facilitated.

Kabul FIR Updated Information https://t.co/fFccaZvUq7 This Bulletin represents a rapidly changing situation, updates may be published quickly. IFALPA has received the information via the Kabul FIR Contingency Coordination Team (CCT). Please read carefully & share if applicable. pic.twitter.com/B66NgGGQTi — IFALPA (@IFALPA) August 24, 2021

The reason of hammering out the prior permission program is due to the limited capacity at Kabul airport, IFALPA said in its safety bulletin.

Prior permission is required for operations at Kabul International Airport, the bulletin said.

The bulletin laid out the precautions as Afghanistan did not notify the International Civil Aviation Organization of the formal activation of its air traffic management contingency plan.

“ICAO has not yet received any notification from Afghanistan or neighboring States of the formal activation of any contingency plan.”

PILOT ORGANIZATION ISSUES SAFETY MEASURES FOR AIRLINES OPERATING KABUL FLIGHTS

IFALPA had earlier issued safety measures for airlines managing flights to Kabul airport, saying very limited air traffic service is being provided in the airspace of the Afghan capital.

In its bulletin, IFALPA had updated the ongoing situation, saying it has established a coordination team to provide air traffic and other information to pilots operating flights to Kabul airport.