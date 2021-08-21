Pilot organization issues safety measures for airlines operating Kabul flights

ISLAMABAD: An international organization for pilots has issued safety measures for airlines managing flights to Kabul airport, saying very limited air traffic service is being provided in the airspace of the Afghan capital, ARY NEWS reported.

The International Federation of Air Line Pilots’ Associations in its bulletin updated the ongoing situation, saying it has established a coordination team to provide air traffic and other information to pilots operating flights to Kabul airport.

Kabul FIR Updated Information https://t.co/QkgK3s6YeZ – These bulletins will be updated regularly as IFALPA receives more information via the Kabul FIR Contingency Coordination Team (CCT). Please read and circulate. pic.twitter.com/v3552oKMyX — IFALPA (@IFALPA) August 20, 2021



The flights have been asked to remain at a high altitude in the Afghan capital, with the instruction that due to the requirement to keep arriving and departing aircraft as high as possible, all flights transiting Kabul are requested to operate at or above FL300.

It was further conveyed that there is no refueling facility at the Kabul airport and therefore all flights should have enough fuel to return to their destination.

Read More: PIA AIRLIFTS MORE PASSENGERS INCLUDING FOREIGNERS FROM KABUL

It said that secure ramp space at the airport is very limited and aircraft are expected to remain on the ground only long enough to embark passengers and depart. “Expect no more than 30 minutes of ground time.”